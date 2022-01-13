Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 6,035 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.7% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $81,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.19. The company had a trading volume of 25,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,631. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.22 and its 200-day moving average is $305.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

