Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.36.

VC opened at $116.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.70 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $119,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

