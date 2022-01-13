Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Sells $316,400.00 in Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VCRA stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $78.96. 2,286,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,088. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.36. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

