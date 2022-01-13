Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 131.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

