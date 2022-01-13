Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($306.82) to €210.00 ($238.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.54. 270,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,499. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.