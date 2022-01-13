voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Down 2.3%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.04 and last traded at $6.04. Approximately 17,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 14,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 67.07% and a negative return on equity of 59.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of voxeljet in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in voxeljet by 32.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in voxeljet by 32.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

voxeljet Company Profile (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.