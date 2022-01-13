Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $2.64 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $734.29 million and $10.39 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00006052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00059998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.