Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.77

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 3102084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist reduced their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.09.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $258,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

