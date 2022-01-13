Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64.91 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $350.81 million and $64.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for about $16.02 or 0.00037067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

