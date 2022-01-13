Warburg Research Reiterates €178.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been assigned a €178.00 ($202.27) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($228.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($239.77) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €180.45 ($205.06).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

ETR SAE opened at €108.80 ($123.64) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €137.40. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.