Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the lowest is $4.57 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $159.43. 1,569,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.