Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will post $4.59 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.60 billion and the lowest is $4.57 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $17.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,540 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 49,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 89,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $159.43. 1,569,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day moving average is $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

