Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $314.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $314.00 and last traded at $314.00, with a volume of 70 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.

The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

