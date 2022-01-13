Wedbush Boosts Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target to $159.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.82) EPS.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.22.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $70.24 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after buying an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

