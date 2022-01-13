Wedbush Cuts fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $32.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

FUBO stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.89. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in fuboTV by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

