Wedbush Increases KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $73.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $60.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88. KB Home has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,339,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,668 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 49,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

