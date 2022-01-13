Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KLA (KLAC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) in the last few weeks:

1/12/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $425.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2021 – KLA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $462.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KLA is benefiting from increased customer demand across each of the major product group. Further, growing investments by the customers across multiple nodes are driving the company’s growth in the Foundry & Logic market. Additionally, strengthening installed base, higher utilization rates and expanding service opportunities in the trailing edge are aiding the Services business. Moreover, high exposure to 5G mobile & infrastructure and growing demand in automotive remain tailwinds. Further, solid momentum in wafer fabrication equipment remains a positive factor. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses are negatives for the company.”

12/21/2021 – KLA was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

12/17/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $393.00 to $451.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $399.00 to $431.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – KLA had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $475.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – KLA is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $12.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $421.48. 2,290,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.15 and its 200-day moving average is $363.20. KLA Co. has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

