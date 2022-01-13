Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 456,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.8% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 60,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $296,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $635.78.

NYSE:TMO traded down $13.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $611.62. 23,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $637.52 and a 200 day moving average of $587.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

