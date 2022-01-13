Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded up $33.79 on Thursday, reaching $2,469.89. 5,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,485. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a PE ratio of 265.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,342.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,311.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,761.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

