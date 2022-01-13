Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 573.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 318,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $14,416,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 237,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.44. The stock had a trading volume of 105,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,565. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $173.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

