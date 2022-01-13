Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Price Target to $11.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 170.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celyad Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.