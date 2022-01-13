Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

