Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,179.32.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,304.14 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,448.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,430.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

