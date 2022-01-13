Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

WES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,518,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,489,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,845. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.11%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

