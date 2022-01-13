Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WHN stock opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Westhaven Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$60.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

