Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.28

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.28 and last traded at $74.09, with a volume of 18621 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,492,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after buying an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

