William Blair Weighs in on Exelixis, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Exelixis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXEL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943,980 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,928 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,351.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,798 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $38,838,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Exelixis by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,071,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 1,205,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,853 shares of company stock worth $3,491,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.