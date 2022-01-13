WINk Market Cap Tops $403.24 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003743 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.99 or 0.00621122 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

