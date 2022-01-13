WisdomTree Investments, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.40 million, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

