Wolfe Research Downgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to Underperform

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

NUE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

NUE opened at $114.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,047,000. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Nucor by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

