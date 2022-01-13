Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. raised Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $257.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.88. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.60 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,866.54, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 738,856 shares of company stock worth $193,113,701 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.