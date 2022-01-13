Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Purchases 37,383 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $663,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,427,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.38 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

