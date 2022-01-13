World Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 77,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,655. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.