World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

LLY traded down $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $252.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.57. The company has a market capitalization of $241.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.