World Asset Management Inc Has $5.13 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $523.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $539.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.28. The company has a market cap of $232.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COST. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.93.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.