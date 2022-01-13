World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,743 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $105.09. 66,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.