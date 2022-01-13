Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $42,680.33 or 1.00118463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.39 billion and $191.18 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00090111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00032570 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.82 or 0.00792449 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 266,881 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars.

