WSFS Financial Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WSFS. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.15. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock worth $721,216. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

