XMON (XMON) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.31 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. XMON has a market cap of $101.13 million and $4.31 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $67,647.71 or 1.58949184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.26 or 0.07636998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.18 or 0.99557909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

