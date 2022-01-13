Xponance Inc. Has $137,000 Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.6% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,431,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 85.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 957,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $4,231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 100,840.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 136,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 136,135 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

