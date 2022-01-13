Xponance Inc. Has $69,000 Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 274.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 190,433 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.44 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK).

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.