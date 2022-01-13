Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Xponential Fitness in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

XPOF stock opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

