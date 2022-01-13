Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Shares Down 1.5%

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

About Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

