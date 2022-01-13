YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in YETI were worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after buying an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,961,000 after purchasing an additional 146,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 14.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,030,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,628,000 after purchasing an additional 133,383 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,411,164. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.74. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

