Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.39. Yunhong CTI shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 181,159 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 36.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 164.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

