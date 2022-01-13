Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post $5.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post $5.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.58 and the lowest is $3.51. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,730.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $22.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.50 to $23.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.58 to $25.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,388,012. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at about $679,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CAR traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.92. 806,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

