Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Bloom Energy reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.04.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 3.59. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

