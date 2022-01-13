Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce $121.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.80 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $112.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $476.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $477.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $509.45 million, with estimates ranging from $495.81 million to $535.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

FR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. 52,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.90. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

