Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $124.65 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 66,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 199,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,559 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 81,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.90. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.0049 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

