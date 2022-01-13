Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.07. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 27.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in shares of FMC by 47.1% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.49. 938,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,790. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

