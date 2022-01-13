Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. Largo Resources posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

LGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Largo Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Largo Resources stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,771. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Largo Resources by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Largo Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

About Largo Resources

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

